Government announce £2bn for cycling infrastructure
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a bicycle shop and cycling club in Nottinghamshire today to coincide with the announcement of a £2bn cycling infrastructure programme - launched as part of the government's drive to reduce obesity.

Report by Connerv.

