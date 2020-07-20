Government announce £2bn for cycling infrastructure
Government announce £2bn for cycling infrastructure
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a bicycle shop and cycling club in Nottinghamshire today to coincide with the announcement of a £2bn cycling infrastructure programme - launched as part of the government's drive to reduce obesity.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming "swift and decisive action" was needed as "signs of a second wave" appeared among "our European friends".
Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent. The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic row with Spain afterwarning against all but essential travel to the country – and its resortislands – and insisting that travellers arriving in the UK from there spend afortnight in quarantine due to an increase in cases.
Business Insider reports that Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The increase will come despite the growing number of brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion. Facebook came under fire from civil rights groups for failing to remove hate speech and misinformation from its platform. Some businesses paused advertising on Facebook.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has visited the National Gallery in central London, which reopened its doors on July 8th after the Covid-19 lockdown forced a 111-day closure. The Duchess was seen sporting a face mask - a peacock printed cotton mask from Liberty London - for the first time during the visit.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has visited a Boots branch in Piccadilly, central London, to hear about a programme for domestic violence victims, 'Safe Spaces', run by the charity Hestia. The Duchess was seen sporting a face mask - a peacock printed cotton mask from Liberty London - for the first time during an official engagement.
Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday...
