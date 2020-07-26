Sushant's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna.

He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide.

Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14.

Patna police have met with DCP of the Mumbai investigating team.

Sushant's father, however, had not registered a complaint to the Mumbai police when he was questioned by them in June.

He had said that he has nothing against anyone.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible attendance at foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple will amount to a violation of the constitutional oath taken when assuming office.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met his cabinet a day after the Governor sent back his request for an assembly session from Friday with three conditions that include a 21-day notice and a coronavirus plan for the house.

Some relief for the City of Mumbai as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, On a day Mumbai recorded its highest coronavirus testing figures with almost 9,000 tests, only around 700 positive cases were reported from these tests and other news #SushantDeathProbe #CoronavirusPandemic #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis