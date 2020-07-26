Global  
 

Sushant's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty | Oneindia News
Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, has registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna.

He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide.

Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14.

Patna police have met with DCP of the Mumbai investigating team.

Sushant's father, however, had not registered a complaint to the Mumbai police when he was questioned by them in June.

He had said that he has nothing against anyone.

