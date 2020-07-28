Cleveland Jewish News Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder… https://t.co/0BA8eeCulT 16 hours ago

FOX 47 News . @QuickenLoans is looking to get more than $3.8 billion in its initial public offering, according to a new filing… https://t.co/MNJJQ0oCg7 22 hours ago

FlexDetroit Quicken Loans initial public offering - https://t.co/77dsNjD5Yr - Everybody from #Detroit #313 come follow us! #6mile #7mile #8mile #9mile 1 day ago

Skyline Properties Parent of Quicken Loans, Rocket Mortgage seeks $3.3B in IPO https://t.co/tq1ei8eiKl Rocket Companies, the parent c… https://t.co/vcZYXFpeeL 2 days ago

FOX 47 News . @QuickenLoans is looking to get more than $3.8 billion in its initial public offering, according to a new filing… https://t.co/n5j10utU5g 2 days ago

Christie Smythe RT @fastinformfi: Rocket Companies is seeking to raise up to $3.3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a filing wi… 3 days ago

Fastinform Finance Rocket Companies is seeking to raise up to $3.3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a fil… https://t.co/mzg9fIlFAw 3 days ago