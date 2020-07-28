Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Quicken Loans initial public offering
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Quicken Loans initial public offering
Quicken Loans initial public offering
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Quicken Loans Parent Expects to Raise $3.3 Bln in U.S. IPO

Rocket Companies Inc., the parent company of the U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans, said on Tuesday...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •SmartBrief



Tweets about this

CleveJN

Cleveland Jewish News Quicken Loans would become part of Rocket Companies under an initial public stock offering that would keep founder… https://t.co/0BA8eeCulT 16 hours ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News . @QuickenLoans is looking to get more than $3.8 billion in its initial public offering, according to a new filing… https://t.co/MNJJQ0oCg7 22 hours ago

WeFlexDetroit

FlexDetroit Quicken Loans initial public offering - https://t.co/77dsNjD5Yr - Everybody from #Detroit #313 come follow us! #6mile #7mile #8mile #9mile 1 day ago

RKhodadadian

Skyline Properties Parent of Quicken Loans, Rocket Mortgage seeks $3.3B in IPO https://t.co/tq1ei8eiKl Rocket Companies, the parent c… https://t.co/vcZYXFpeeL 2 days ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News . @QuickenLoans is looking to get more than $3.8 billion in its initial public offering, according to a new filing… https://t.co/n5j10utU5g 2 days ago

ChristieSmythe

Christie Smythe RT @fastinformfi: Rocket Companies is seeking to raise up to $3.3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a filing wi… 3 days ago

fastinformfi

Fastinform Finance Rocket Companies is seeking to raise up to $3.3 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, according to a fil… https://t.co/mzg9fIlFAw 3 days ago

RichardBurr_DN

Richard Burr Quicken Loans looks to raise as much as $3.8 billion from initial public offering https://t.co/V4t8iS0gvD 3 days ago