Revel Suspends New York City Service After 2nd Rider Dies In Queens Crash
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Revel is suspending its ridesharing moped service in New York City following the death of a second rider in Queens.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

