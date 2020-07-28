Vermillion County Chase

A couple of units.

Police use stop sticks to stop a speeding driver.

Now he faces charges of driving under the influence.

Vermillion county deputies clocked 27 year old dalton seafler of paris, illinois going 112 miles per hour.

This happened about 9:30 last night on state road 63 near u-s 36.

After initally pulling over, police say seafler drove off again.

Officers from other agencies located him near new goshen.

That's when stop sticks were used.

Seafler tested positive for cannibnoids.