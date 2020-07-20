Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products.
Hand Sanitizer RecallAt least 75 hand sanitizers have been recalled for being potentially toxic.
Walmart, Target Announce New Recalls For Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Sold In StoresThe FDA’s recall list of hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed into the skin or ingested, has grown to 77 entries. Katie Johnston reports.
Hazardous sanitizers sold because of lack of supply at start of pandemic, watchdog saysThe list of recalled hand sanitizers is growing. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has named dozens that contain methanol, which can cause blindness or hospitalizations if absorbed through skin.