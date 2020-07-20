Global  
 

Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Products
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Products

Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products.

FDA warns against 75 hand sanitizers with potentially lethal ingredient methanol

The FDA has expanded its list of hand sanitizer products to avoid because they may contain toxic...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



