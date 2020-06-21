Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report



The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but justices likely won't rule on the case until after the Nov. 3 election. Colette Luke has more.

