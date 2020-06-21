Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

|
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Bill Barr to House lawmakers: Portland riots are 'an assault' on US governmentAttorney General William Barr's testimony comes as part of House Democrats' investigations into alleged politicization of the Justice Department.
USATODAY.com
Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other IssuesThe attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
NYTimes.com
Barr's House appearance, Emmy nominations, NFL training camps: 5 things to know TuesdayAttorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be announced and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
The unethical William Barr: 27 lawyers, 4 powerful allegations of dishonesty and deceitLawyers' complaint is shocking evidence of Barr's mendacity and a warning for us: He's America's most important public lawyer, and we can't trust him.
USATODAY.com
Jerry Nadler U.S. Representative from New York
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem
United States House Committee on the Judiciary Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives
Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report
Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. public park in Washington, D.C.
National Guard officer to say he saw 'excessive' force used on protesters near the White HouseMajor Adam DeMarco will be before a House committee and will say the actions against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square were 'deeply disturbing.'
USATODAY.com
National Guard Officer Says Police Used ‘Excessive’ Force at White House ClashAn Army National Guard officer at Lafayette Square plans to tell lawmakers that the Park Police unleashed an “unprovoked escalation” on peaceful protesters..
NYTimes.com
White House protest account disputed by National Guard officerA National Guard major will say that police escalated the 1 June protest in Lafayette Park.
BBC News
Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bulletsThe nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
USATODAY.com
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol; Trump refuses to visitWashington, D.C. — In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders...
WorldNews
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill
