Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C.

Back in June.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Bill Barr to House lawmakers: Portland riots are 'an assault' on US government

 Attorney General William Barr's testimony comes as part of House Democrats' investigations into alleged politicization of the Justice Department.
USATODAY.com

Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other Issues

 The attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
NYTimes.com

Barr's House appearance, Emmy nominations, NFL training camps: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Attorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be announced and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

The unethical William Barr: 27 lawyers, 4 powerful allegations of dishonesty and deceit

 Lawyers' complaint is shocking evidence of Barr's mendacity and a warning for us: He's America's most important public lawyer, and we can't trust him.
USATODAY.com

Jerry Nadler Jerry Nadler U.S. Representative from New York

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

United States House Committee on the Judiciary United States House Committee on the Judiciary Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report [Video]

Supreme Court to hear case on redacted Mueller report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to avoid disclosing to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but justices likely won't rule on the case until after the Nov. 3 election. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. public park in Washington, D.C.

National Guard officer to say he saw 'excessive' force used on protesters near the White House

 Major Adam DeMarco will be before a House committee and will say the actions against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square were 'deeply disturbing.'
USATODAY.com

National Guard Officer Says Police Used ‘Excessive’ Force at White House Clash

 An Army National Guard officer at Lafayette Square plans to tell lawmakers that the Park Police unleashed an “unprovoked escalation” on peaceful protesters..
NYTimes.com

White House protest account disputed by National Guard officer

 A National Guard major will say that police escalated the 1 June protest in Lafayette Park.
BBC News
Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments [Video]

Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bullets

 The nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
 
USATODAY.com

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol; Trump refuses to visit

 Washington, D.C. — In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders...
WorldNews
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nadler Accuses Barr, Trump of Using Law Enforcement as Reelection ‘Prop’ in Heated Duel: You’re Pursuing ‘Fear and Violence’ for ‘Obvious Political Objectives’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused U.S. Attorney General William Barr of...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

LinDesigns111

Lin Star✨💙 RT @funder: “Shame on you Mr. Barr, shame on you,” Chairman Nadler says to Barr for ordering the attack on peaceful protesters outside the… 3 seconds ago

Bluepopcorn8

Blue_popcorn ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Bluepopcorn8: ‘Shame On You!’: Nadler Scolds Barr, Accuses Him Of Using Federal Law Enforcement To Prop Up Trump Campaign https://t.co/… 16 seconds ago

Bluepopcorn8

Blue_popcorn ⭐⭐⭐ ‘Shame On You!’: Nadler Scolds Barr, Accuses Him Of Using Federal Law Enforcement To Prop Up Trump Campaign… https://t.co/nQbIJ4NYQH 26 seconds ago

kcjw33

Keith Westbrook “Shame on you, Mr. Barr!” – Nadler Accuses Barr of Sending Federal Officers to Portland to Get Footage For Trump Ca… https://t.co/ZHbT8DbPSZ 37 seconds ago

DebBrya75982725

Deb Bryant⭐⭐⭐ RT @gatewaypundit: "Shame on you, Mr. Barr!" - Nadler Accuses Barr of Sending Federal Officers to Portland to Get Footage For Trump Campaig… 50 seconds ago

MCCraigCorcoran

mariclair craig RT @Chris_1791: ‘Shame On You!’: Nadler Scolds Barr, Accuses Him Of Using Federal Law Enforcement To Prop Up Trump Campaign https://t.co/Me… 56 seconds ago

lorrainekaack

LaZmut Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: ’Shame On You!’: Nadler Scolds Barr, Accuses Him Of Using Federal… https://t.co/wwwUNxukiH 1 minute ago

TXHeifer

Texas Heifer | BLM | #NeverTrump | AntiRacist RT @jentaub: Good job, Chair Nadler, "Shame on you, Mr. Barr." 44/ 2 minutes ago