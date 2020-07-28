14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Annapolis Shooting
Police in Annapolis are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly shot and killed late Monday night.
Sir Jay-jay RT @CMRNewsAgency: A 29 year old Cameroonian man was killed during a Saturday afternoon shooting in Annapolis, police said today. Walters M… 4 days ago
7-Year-Old Shot In Leg While Playing Basketball In Frederick County, Sheriff's Office SaysA seven-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing basketball in Frederick County Monday afternoon, the county's sheriff's office said.
For 'fork's' sake: Four-year-old has the most hilarious homework fail
Boy only suffers minor injuries after being run over by car in southern ChinaA 7-year-old boy survived after being run over under by a car in southern China.
The CCTV footage caught a 7-year-old boy under the vehicle just before the car started, the driver didn’t notice..