'Lou, you were wrong' — Shannon reacts to Lou Williams defending himself from Kendrick Perkins' criticism

Kendrick Perkins didn’t hold back saying Clippers' Lou Williams needed to do better after his trip to Magic City that got him a 10-day quarantine.

Perkins also said it’s sad when a rookie like Zion Williamson acts more mature than a veteran like Lou Williams. Shannon Sharpe thinks Lou should admit he was wrong in this situation.