Skip Bayless suspects Dak Prescott made the Top 100 NFL players due to a sympathy vote

Recently it was announced that Dak Prescott came in at 46 on the NFL’s top 100 players list voted on by the players themselves.

It’s notable that Dak failed to even crack the list at all the previous 2 seasons after coming in at 14th 3 seasons ago.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes this stems from sympathy that Jerry Jones refused to pay Dak.