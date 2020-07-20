|
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News
John Saxon, the rugged actor who kicked around with Bruce Lee in 'Enter the Dragon' and appeared in three 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movies for director Wes Craven, died Saturday.
He was 83.
