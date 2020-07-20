Global  
 

Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News

Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News

John Saxon, the rugged actor who kicked around with Bruce Lee in 'Enter the Dragon' and appeared in three 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movies for director Wes Craven, died Saturday.

He was 83.

