Jim Cramer: Close Your Eyes, Close Your Ears to Tech Earnings



Jim Cramer has some thoughts on tech earnings. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:06 Published 23 hours ago

Jim Cramer Explains What the Wells Notice Means for Under Armour



Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about Under Armour receiving Wells Notices. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:01 Published 23 hours ago