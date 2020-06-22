Smithsonian American Latino Museum Bill Passes
The House just passed a bill in favor of creating a Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino in Washington, D.C.
tisjen RT @TheBlackCaucus: Latino stories aren’t always included in our American story. Now, more than ever, it’s time to change that. We need a #… 35 seconds ago
TriggeredUnhingedSnowflakeLibtard RT @RepAdamSmith: The Latino story is an American story. I'm proud the House voted to honor the histories and memories of Latinos in our na… 1 minute ago
art! arte! kunst! RT @hyperallergic: It would become the first Smithsonian museum specifically dedicated to the history and culture of Latinx communities. ht… 5 minutes ago
Donna Cabrera RT @RepKatiePorter: Today, I'm proud that the House passed legislation to establish the National Museum of the American Latino in the Smith… 9 minutes ago
Nicole Hamilton RT @TheArtNewspaper: US House votes to establish a Latino museum run by the Smithsonian https://t.co/ABrvV21mU7 11 minutes ago
hyperallergic It would become the first Smithsonian museum specifically dedicated to the history and culture of Latinx communitie… https://t.co/n4IHDr1rMs 13 minutes ago
Just Me RT @JoaquinCastrotx: Latino stories are American stories. It's time for our stories to be told at the future @Smithsonian #LatinoMuseum on… 26 minutes ago
Tanji Reed Marshall, PhD RT @TiffanyTaber: The House approves the creation of a National Museum of the American Latino as part of the Smithsonian, w/the bill also e… 28 minutes ago
Pets on Parade at American Visionary Arts MuseumDogs and cats dressed up for the American Visionary Art Museum's "Pets on Parade." The parade is held every July Fourth in honor of museum volunteer Ellis Rosen.
Controversial Statue Of Theodore Roosevelt To Be Removed From In Front Of American Museum Of Natural HistoryAn iconic statue deemed racist will be moved. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Trump opposed to removing Roosevelt statue in NYC[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed removing the towering statue of Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History. Colette Luke has more.