Smithsonian American Latino Museum Bill Passes
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Smithsonian American Latino Museum Bill Passes

Smithsonian American Latino Museum Bill Passes

The House just passed a bill in favor of creating a Smithsonian National Museum of the American Latino in Washington, D.C.

