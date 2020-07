Footage gives hope for endangered tiger species Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Footage gives hope for endangered tiger species Wildlife conservationist groups unveiled rare videos and photos of three new male Indochinese tigers taken in Thailand's western forest region, rekindling hopes of recovery for the endangered species just ahead of Wednesday's (July 29) Global Tiger Day. 0

