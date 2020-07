Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says Education Leaders Should Decide On Reopening Schools, Not The State Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says Education Leaders Should Decide On Reopening Schools, Not The State Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has given the green light for school officials -- both public and private -- to decide whether, when, and how to open school. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this KWTX News 10 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threw fuel on the fire Tuesday as he weighed in on the debate over schools reopen… https://t.co/vH64TlEKk3 10 seconds ago meraki 🇱🇷 RT @marler1972: Well there ya go! https://t.co/uv0t7kiyck 2 minutes ago Coopmike48 Texas Attorney General says local health authorities cannot “indiscriminately” shut down schools https://t.co/BGb2jSR9ke via @TexasTribune 2 minutes ago SayYourPeace RT @HoustonChron: Texas attorney general: Local officials cannot close schools on a 'preventative basis' for COVID-19 https://t.co/gBkAa8ma… 2 minutes ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Says Education Leaders Should Decide On Reopening Schools, Not The St… https://t.co/TLC1zoUuQW 2 minutes ago Caller.com Attorney General Paxton: Texas health officials have only limited authority to close schools https://t.co/SUNzLiTywt 3 minutes ago Logan Just a reminder that five years ago today Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on three felony charges th… https://t.co/vgSB4ObvBq 4 minutes ago Drew Great.... just wonderful news... https://t.co/3Ou2VCpP3O 4 minutes ago