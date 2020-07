Hottest Day Ever Recorded in Arctic Svalbard, Home of the 'Doomsday' Vault AmazeLab - Duration: 01:14s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:14s - Published Hottest Day Ever Recorded in Arctic Svalbard, Home of the 'Doomsday' Vault One of the world's most northernmost towns reached about 71.06°F on July 26th, beating its previous record set 41 years ago by 0.4°C. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this