Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: ACER, RBCAA
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: ACER, RBCAA

Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: ACER, RBCAA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Acer Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Steve Aselage bought 45,000 shares of ACER, at a cost of $3.50 each, for a total investment of $157,500.

So far Aselage is in the green, up about 13.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.96.

Acer Therapeutics is trading up about 9.8% on the day Tuesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Aselage in the past year.

And at Republic Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Mark A.

Vogt who purchased 4,000 shares for a cost of $31.14 each, for a total investment of $124,540.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Vogt in the past twelve months.

Republic Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday.

So far Vogt is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.24.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: T, LMST [Video]

Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: T, LMST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published
Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: NTWK, CCEL [Video]

Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: NTWK, CCEL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: GES, BLI [Video]

Tuesday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: GES, BLI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published