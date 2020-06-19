Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parallel Economies and the Growing Wealth Gap Amid the Pandemic
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Parallel Economies and the Growing Wealth Gap Amid the Pandemic

Parallel Economies and the Growing Wealth Gap Amid the Pandemic

The wealth gap in America already featured a casm before the pandemic, but the recent economic downturn is actually making that situation worse as the rich are still fairing better.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

America’s Racial Wealth Gap Will Likely Get Worse Due to the Pandemic [Video]

America’s Racial Wealth Gap Will Likely Get Worse Due to the Pandemic

The racial wealth gap in America is significant and it looks like the pandemic will make the situation even worse. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published