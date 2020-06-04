Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer score Emmy nominations

|
Jodie Comer English actress
Jodie Comer quits social media
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:22Published
Jodie Comer misses on-set chaos amid restrictions
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published
Jodie Comer considered ditching Liverpudlian accent
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:08Published
Olivia Colman English actress
Bafta chief executive on Olivia Colman TV snub
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
TV Baftas: The main nominations
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Emmy Award American television production award
Emmy Awards 2020: Watchmen leads the way with 26 nominationsThe Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Ozark and Succession are also heavily nominated at this year's ceremony.
BBC News
Emmys 2020: The nominations listWith past winners "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "Fleabag" gone, the 2020 Emmys will feature many new winners from among nominees announced Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Barr's House appearance, Emmy nominations, NFL training camps: 5 things to know TuesdayAttorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be announced and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
‘Talent Show’: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Musical Drama for Universal | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:06Published
Sandra Oh Canadian actress
'You can't force that stuff to happen': Sandra Oh not looking for love
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:58Published
Sandra Oh insist the U.K. is behind the U.S. in terms of racial diversity
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Trending: Billie Lourd is engaged, Kelly Clarkson thanks estranged husband as she wins Emmy, and Sandra Oh calls out lack of div
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress
Orlando Bloom mourns death of his missing dog in emotional post: 'More than a companion'After a week of searching for his missing dog, Orlando Bloom is mourning the death of his furry friend Mighty. Jennifer Aniston offered condolences.
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston shares photo of friend in hospital, urges followers to wear a maskJennifer Aniston is sharing a photo of her friend hospitalized with COVID-19 in order to warn other about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
