Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer score Emmy nominations
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer have scored Emmy Award nominations.

Both Britishactresses will be up against stars including Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh andZendaya.

