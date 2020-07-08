Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during exercise

[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
With an aim to improve the cooperation between US and Indian maritime forces, Indian naval ships on July 20 conducted a passage exercise (PASSEX) with the United States Navy's USS Nimitz carrier strike group near the Andaman and Nicobar islands as it is transiting the Indian Ocean. Indian Navy had conducted similar PASSEXs with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and French Navy in recent past.
TAIPEI — The U.S. is conducting a large-scale exercise in the Indo-Pacific region that involves a U.S. carrier strike group, a joint air-sea joint task group from Australia, and a warship from Japan...
TAIPEI — Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted drills at the South China Sea in a significant show of force, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. CNN reports that the exercise on July 4 was the first..