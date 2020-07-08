Global  
 

Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during exercise
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during exercise

Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during exercise

US Navy condemns Iran's 'irresponsible, reckless behaviour' in war games staged during heightened tensions.

