Troy Thompson is joined by Dr. Cameron Huxford to give us some information on the causes and treatments for sleep apnea.

On The Beat 7/28/2020 - OCH Huxford Clinic on Sleep Apnea

Troy thompson: welcome to on the beat everyone, i'm troy thompson.

Joining me, of course, from a safe distance is, of course, dr. huxford.

Welcome to the show my friend.

Nice to see you.

Dr. huxford: very good to see you troy.

I've missed you.

Troy thompson: how's everything been going on amid the covid-19 for you and your workforce?

Dr. huxford: it's been good, it's been busy.

Right now though we have kind of a lull in the hospital activity.

We probably have more non-covid in the hospital then covid so that's been good.

Troy thompson: well that's a steer to the positive a little bit, but i do want to talk to you.

Look i doubt that i've got sleep apnea, but i will say through this whole pandemic i have had a few sleepless nights.

I want to talk to you a little bit about sleep apnea.

Are you seeing a lot of common conversations now that people being stressed, people being out of work that it's relating to sleep apnea at all?

Dr. huxford: very much so.

A lot of sleep related issues, not specifically due to the virus.

The virus doesn't cause it but a lot of fear of fear, worry anxiety.

So we're seeing a lot of people with insomnia because they can't turn their brain off at night.

That has been an issue.

Troy thompson: well, i'm glad i don't feel like i'm out of place because there have been nights where i've been tossing and turning.

What do you say to those people who are watching you now that are having those types of symptoms?

Dr. huxford: i try to encourage them and say, "look, this too will pass.

This is just a phase we're in."

We do prescribe a sleep aids to help people sleep.

There's a lot of people who worry about that, they don't want to get on anything that's habit forming.

But sleep is very, very important so going without is unhealthy.

Troy thompson: i agree.

And i'm trying my best to do is everything as natural as possible taking that melatonin.

But i do want to talk to you a little bit about the sleep cases and the sleep studies that you do.

Are they up and running again?

Dr. huxford: we are back up and running.

The sleep center is open.

They have a screening process, here in starkville at least, they have a screening process in place as with everybody going into the clinics.

You get your temperature checked, they ask you all these questions.

We have noticed that insurance companies are more apt to approve a home sleep study now during the virus epidemic than maybe before.

So there's the in-lab version and the home version so we're doing a lot of testing again.

Troy thompson: okay.

Can you explain the home version for me so i have a little bit better understanding?

Dr. huxford: it's usually a device you pick up from a medical supply company or a sleep lab that's prescribed by me or another sleep physician.

It records your ... the device is about the size of your cell phone.

It has three measurements that come off of that.

One is your oxygen saturation, one is a cannula that fits in your nose to detect breathing, and then one is a belt that goes around your waist.

It's very sophisticated.

It is much more simple than a full on in- lab study, but quite good at diagnosing sleep apnea.

Troy thompson: and that would be coming under your health insurance?

You would find- dr. huxford: yes.

Yes, yes.

Troy thompson: and how long would that sleep study at home be taking?

Dr. huxford: most of the time you do it just for one night.

You take it home, you hook it up, you turn it on when you go to sleep and you turn it off when you wake up.

Some companies require you to do it two nights in a row, but often just the one.

Troy thompson: okay.

Alright.

Well, that's good.

Now coming into you to have the sleep lab work down, is it just an overnight visit now?

Dr. huxford: yes.

You usually come to see me in the office and then we set it up.

You go pick up the device and the whole thing can be done usually within a week or two from the initial appointment to the test to seeing me again.

Troy thompson: that's amazing.

Well dr. huxford, we really appreciate everything you do and you're always giving us great information.

Stay well, stay safe, and stay healthy.

Dr. huxford: thank you.

Troy thompson: if you want to find information about dr. huxford, there it all is up on the screen for you.

Give him a call.

He's going to take care of any sleeping issues you may have.

Back after this short break.

