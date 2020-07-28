Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little girl and her pet sheep are the 'fairy' best of friends
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Little girl and her pet sheep are the 'fairy' best of friends

Little girl and her pet sheep are the 'fairy' best of friends

Meet Verity and her "woolly" cute friend, Hugo.

The inseparable pair are often found exploring around their family farm in East Hampshire, England.

Watch the heart-melting moment they embark on an adventure together to find magical fairies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stscholasticas

siobàn Vict RT @LauraMStuart9: Wonderful. Little girl instructing the sheep dog .... "away" . 7 minutes ago

LauraMStuart9

L Stuart Wonderful. Little girl instructing the sheep dog .... "away" . https://t.co/9rili0bdtC 11 minutes ago

MrsMoEnglish1

MrsMoEnglish📚 Long may it last little one:that you rock the world wearing what you want, regardless of opinion, because you feel… https://t.co/oKgXsdvk9a 16 hours ago

Sims4Short

Sims @hutchinson I don't believe we should be sheep and just do everything we're told without asking why, but these damn… https://t.co/ReL0RBb06v 16 hours ago

skipselect1

Joseph De Guise RT @RosaleeAdams: @Sassychickie You too😂😂😂😂😂😂 and here in Orygun little girl governor has put so much fear into the minds of the sheep that… 16 hours ago

RosaleeAdams

Black_Raven135 @Sassychickie You too😂😂😂😂😂😂 and here in Orygun little girl governor has put so much fear into the minds of the sheep that I see it often 16 hours ago

kris_nevada

Kris Nevada @yungmalatesta @Realpatriot_911 @gooner1jdc I don't have a basement, Josh. I am not a hysterical little girl afraid… https://t.co/sa5MNX0Rkt 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cow impatiently calls at a farmer's window for a hug and a kiss every morning [Video]

Cow impatiently calls at a farmer's window for a hug and a kiss every morning

Meet this adorable rescue cow who impatiently moos at a farmer's window - for a HUG every morning.Jenna the diary cow was destined to be killed because she was born infertile and unable to produce..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Dog Copies Baby Best Friend [Video]

Dog Copies Baby Best Friend

Occurred on January 30, 2019 / AustraliaInfo: "Our seven-month-old son started to roll over and our eleven-year-old dog started copying him."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:23Published
Affectionate Kitty Plays with Toddler Best Friend [Video]

Affectionate Kitty Plays with Toddler Best Friend

Occurred on February, 19, 2020 / Prince Edward Island, CanadaInfo from Licensor: "I was sitting on the couch, and the all I could hear was giggling from over by the stairway. I looked over the couch..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:44Published