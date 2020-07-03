Barr 'abetted' Trump's 'worst failings': Nadler

Global  
 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler chastised U.S. Attorney General William Barr at a congressional hearing on Tuesday saying Barr "aided and abetted the worst failings of the president."

Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation [Video]

Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation

When asked by Democrat Eric Swalwell about possibly investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for commuting Roger Stone, U.S. Attorney General William Barr responded, "why should I?"

Barr, Nadler clash on federal response to unrest

 Attorney General William Barr clashed with the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee over the federal response to unrest in U.S. cities. (July..
'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back [Video]

'What enemies have I indicted?': Barr pushes back

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday defended himself in front of a Democratic-led House of Representative committee, denying accusations that he abused his power to help President Donald Trump's associates.

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you' [Video]

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Trump Delays Move to End DACA

 After the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump failed to present a valid rationale for ending DACA, the administration said it would conduct a..
Biden to Unveil Economic Plan Focused on Racial Equity

 The moment offers Mr. Biden a chance to cut a sharp contrast with President Trump, who has repeatedly taken incendiary actions at a moment of national reckoning..
