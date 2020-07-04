PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the grand finale of the Smart India hackathon 2020.

The PM will interact with the participating students via video conference at 7 pm on 1st of August.

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by the country.

Over 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements from government departments and industries.

'Each problem statement carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh except the student innovation theme which will have three winners, 1st, 2nd and 3rd, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively', said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The minister added that the first level screening of students' ideas has already taken place in January through a college level hackathon and only the winning teams at the college level were eligible for the national round.

At the national level too, ideas were screened by experts and only the shortlisted teams will compete in the grand finale.

Watch the video for all there is to know about the Smart India Hackathon 2020.