Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know

PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the grand finale of the Smart India hackathon 2020.

The PM will interact with the participating students via video conference at 7 pm on 1st of August.

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by the country.

Over 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements from government departments and industries.

'Each problem statement carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh except the student innovation theme which will have three winners, 1st, 2nd and 3rd, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively', said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The minister added that the first level screening of students' ideas has already taken place in January through a college level hackathon and only the winning teams at the college level were eligible for the national round.

At the national level too, ideas were screened by experts and only the shortlisted teams will compete in the grand finale.

Watch the video for all there is to know about the Smart India Hackathon 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to address grand finale of world's largest ever online hackathon this week

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the grand finale is being organised online by connecting participants...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

r_suwathi

Suwathi R RT @SIH_2020: #SIHFinalists! Listen to PM Modi as he speaks about the Smart India Hackathon & addresses all those who are participating on… 8 minutes ago

i_am_that_

🇮🇳 I AM THAT 🇮🇳 RT @KiranKS: On Saturday, 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements. Each problem statement has a reward of ₹1,00,000.… 17 minutes ago

KiranKS

Kiran Kumar S On Saturday, 10,000 students will compete to solve 243 problem statements. Each problem statement has a reward of… https://t.co/iLuVNFZhLb 23 minutes ago

mohitgambhir

Dr. Mohit Gambhir RT @i4CIndia: #SIHFinalists! Listen to PM Modi as he speaks about the Smart India Hackathon & addresses all those who are participating on… 26 minutes ago

Dhirajman1108

Dhiraj Ahuja PM Modi to address finale of Smart India Hackathon on August 1 https://t.co/2ruZK6c6dV -via @inshorts 2 hours ago

CianGaia

Apă Chioară RT @HTTech: Grand finale of the #SmartIndiaHackathon2020 is scheduled for August 1. https://t.co/LzEmMnqPEg 4 hours ago

HTTech

Hindustan Times Tech Grand finale of the #SmartIndiaHackathon2020 is scheduled for August 1. https://t.co/LzEmMnqPEg 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

HRD Minister chairs high-level meeting on 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon [Video]

HRD Minister chairs high-level meeting on 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on July 27 chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon. During the meeting, he discussed achievements of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published
Indian inventor designs smart glasses that can operate military-grade weapons remotely [Video]

Indian inventor designs smart glasses that can operate military-grade weapons remotely

Shyam Chaurasia a resident of northern India's Uttar Pradesh has created a smart glasses that can operate more than 500 weapons including rocket launchers remotely. He demonstrated the technology at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:33Published
'Congress pappu ka ghosla, parivar ka chochla': BJP jibe over Ladakh tension [Video]

'Congress pappu ka ghosla, parivar ka chochla': BJP jibe over Ladakh tension

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at Congress amid a political war of words over India-China tension. Naqvi slammed Congress for 'irresponsible behaviour' while security forces are deployed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published