Tatiana Maslany Is Celebrating Canadian Emmy Nominees Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Tatiana Maslany Is Celebrating Canadian Emmy Nominees Tatiana Maslany says she is a huge Catherine O'Hara fan as she reacts to the number of Canadian Emmy nominees which include O'Hara, Eugene and Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Sandra Oh, Martin Short and Luke Kirby. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this