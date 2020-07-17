No mask? No Problem! Bluffton business owner says she won't require customers to wear a face mask Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 days ago No mask? No Problem! Bluffton business owner says she won't require customers to wear a face mask The owner of Fields of Grace Floral Boutique in Bluffton says it's a person's individual right to decide if they'll wear a mask or not. A local Facebook group, 'Free your Face, Fort Wayne' stands behind her decision. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Helps them. Although governor holcomb's mask mandate went into effect today, some people, including a local business owner say they have ?no? Intention of complying. Fox 55's brianna dahlquist has the story. It's official, masks are now required for indiana residents but not everybody is happy about it.?holcomb b-roll?more than two thousand people on the facebook group, "free your face, fort wayne" are saying there's no way they'll wear a mask."let us live our lives, we have to work we have to buy groceries"the group's admin audrey queckboerner, says she believes wearing a mask is a serious health issue. "no! We should never be mandated to stop our breathing, it's not healthy" health experts disagree ... saying masks are an effective way to slow the spread of covid-19.allen county health commissioner matthew sutter says masks don't have a negative impact on anyone's breathing."there's a lot of misinformation out there about masks, about potentially negative things about wearing masks and most of them just aren't true. Masks are just a simple, effective way to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus."bobbi shane the owner of fields of grace in bluffton says she's not making customers wear masks in her store."as days go on, our rights are just being taken away...one step at a time. Me owning a private business, i feel like it should be my right as the business owner to decide if people should wear masks in my business." Not only is she welcoming customers without mask, but shane is also giving this away:"i was like okay, i have to be creative and with everything. So, we're gonna offer free snacks and free water."in wells county, i'm brianna dahlquist. Fox 55 news the annual busker fest in downtown fort wayne has been canceled.fort wayne has downtown busker fest in the annual





