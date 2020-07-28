Johnny Depp's Trial Wraps Up

(Newser) – A development in the Johnny Depp trial in London that both sides might welcome: It's over, meaning no more testimony about his volatile relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday, with Depp's attorney stating, "He has never hit a woman in his entire life—period, full stop, nada." The 57-year-old actor is suing a British tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater." “From the big points to the small points, Ms. Heard has proved herself to be a wholly unreliable witness, and, frankly, a compulsive liar, and I don’t say that lightly,” he told the court.