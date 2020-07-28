Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp's Trial Wraps Up
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Johnny Depp's Trial Wraps Up

Johnny Depp's Trial Wraps Up

(Newser) – A development in the Johnny Depp trial in London that both sides might welcome: It's over, meaning no more testimony about his volatile relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday, with Depp's attorney stating, "He has never hit a woman in his entire life—period, full stop, nada." The 57-year-old actor is suing a British tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater." “From the big points to the small points, Ms. Heard has proved herself to be a wholly unreliable witness, and, frankly, a compulsive liar, and I don’t say that lightly,” he told the court.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amber Heard's Full Statement After Johnny Depp Trial Released, Calls It 'Painful' & Stands By Her Testimony

Amber Heard gave a statement at the Royal Courts of Justice, the Strand on Tuesday (July 28) at the...
Just Jared - Published

Cheers as Johnny Depp arrives for final day of libel trial

Cheers echoed around the Royal Courts of Justice as Johnny Depp arrived at the famous London building...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Johnny Depp case: Lawyer says the Sun's story was 'not researched at all'

The paper did not properly check claims that Johnny Depp beat his wife, his lawyer tells a libel...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

seyiagara

Abdul-Aziz RT @AJENews: Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun wraps up in London https://t.co/npLF9OhdqK https://t.co/VqEtR4bzYb 1 hour ago

mubasherlucman

Mubasher Lucman RT @BaaghiTV: Johnny Depp's libel trial finally wraps up https://t.co/Vuz8pfgpA5 #BaaghiTV #Entertainnment #Hollywood #JohnnyDepp #AmberHea… 2 hours ago

FullMoonKitty1

🦇FullMoonKitty🦇 RT @afplondon: Johnny Depp grabbed a teddy bear from a fan and waved to a crush of supporters as he entered High Court for the final day of… 2 hours ago

BaaghiTV

Baaghi TV باغی ٹی وی Johnny Depp's libel trial finally wraps up https://t.co/Vuz8pfgpA5 #BaaghiTV #Entertainnment #Hollywood #JohnnyDepp… https://t.co/6cfvx58dcE 3 hours ago

sfiorata82

𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚊 🌺 RT @THR: In closing arguments at the three-week trial, Johnny Depp's lawyer said the actor strongly denied "this reputation-destroying, car… 3 hours ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Heard gave a statement outside of court as Depp's libel trial wraps up https://t.co/SLRM0IBFnC 4 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter In closing arguments at the three-week trial, Johnny Depp's lawyer said the actor strongly denied "this reputation-… https://t.co/xbIUulHhEk 5 hours ago

SanguineNW

73.6 Percent ThAt Hag🌈 RT @ChochilinoRadio: Johnny Depp’s lawyer argues Amber Heard lied during libel case as trial wraps https://t.co/InqAl2QPVE 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Heard Says It Was 'Incredibly Painful' To Re-Live Marriage To Johnny Depp [Video]

Amber Heard Says It Was 'Incredibly Painful' To Re-Live Marriage To Johnny Depp

As Johnny Depp's UK libel case against a British tabloid wraps up, Amber Heard addresses the media calling the trial "incredibly painful" to have to publicly re-live the intimate details of the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:23Published
Depp was the victim of Heard, court told [Video]

Depp was the victim of Heard, court told

[NFA] Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard, as the Hollywood actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Amber Heard: I stand by my testimony in Johnny Depp libel case [Video]

Amber Heard: I stand by my testimony in Johnny Depp libel case

Actress Amber Heard says she stands by her testimony in the Johnny Depp libelcase against The Sun newspaper, as the trial draws to a close.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published