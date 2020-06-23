Vanessa Morgan Wants Out

Vanessa Morgan's husband files for divorce days after pregnancy reveal



Vanessa Morgan's husband Michael Kopech has filed for divorce - just days after the pair revealed they are expecting their first child. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:12 Published 13 hours ago

Helena's Royal Anxiety: Helena Bonham Carter opens up about her 'insecurity and anxiety' over The Crown



Helena Bonham Carter has admitted she felt "insecurity and anxiety" over her role as Princess Margaret in 'The Crown' and thought she'd insulted the show's boss. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 02:16 Published on June 26, 2020