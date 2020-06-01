Band camp at Gautier high kicks off with safety precautions in place

- this is the second day of band- camp for gautier high - school- band camp this year is unlike - any other for these gautier - gators.

- all students must check in and- get their temperature - checked and are required to wea- a mask when they are- not playing their instruments.- typically band camp is two week- long and each students is - at camp for 80 hours in total,- gautier high has made it that - each- kid will be at camp for only 8- hours.- the band directors goals are to- teach as much as they can - in as little time as possible t- limit exposure.

- the students have had their - music for a couple of weeks - now and at camp they learn the- marching fundamentals so- that they can practice at home.- the students discovered they- were going to have a band camp- in june over a google meet call- - "people have been actually- pretty excited- - - - you know everybody was worried,- parents were worried because of- covid and things- like that.

Parents are coming i- and i don't know how this will- work with covid and - things like that, so everybody- was nervous initially.

On how - its going to work - - - - out but as soon as they got her- everybody felt the security and- safeness- and saw the precautions so- everybody was sure it was going- to be okay- at the end of the day."

- - - - gautier high school is expectin- to have a football- season this fall and with that- the band is planning on - performing- during their halftime show.