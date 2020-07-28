Global  
 

Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Tweets about this

Flatbush_kloud

𝕜𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕕 ☁️ Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there - That's subtropic nyc for ya https://t.co/mC17aFuPIv 3 minutes ago

AleAeAnzani

Alessandro AE Anzani “#Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there” 😑🙄 where it should be and belong… https://t.co/SLOtk6rCJb 4 minutes ago

SarahWLaurence

Sarah Laurence Sad update on Maine's first fatal shark attack. Note that Popham and Reid State beaches are only allowing wading. I… https://t.co/Q68KU1kGQZ 8 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white 9 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white https://t.co/Svhcz4HlBf 13 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white https://t.co/Q4FSDlu3Up 20 minutes ago

peter_deighan

Peter Dean RT @MariaBonanno9: The shark that killed a New York City fashion executive off the coast of Maine was a great white — and it’s still out th… 44 minutes ago

Kilo2Lima

Turbine https://t.co/2JKJ2CaXJV When will the supremacy end?!? 49 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island [Video]

NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island

CBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:12Published
NYC woman identified as shark attack victim [Video]

NYC woman identified as shark attack victim

A woman from New York has been identified as the person killed by a shark in Maine on Monday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:39Published