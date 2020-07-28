Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there
𝕜𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕕 ☁️ Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there -
That's subtropic nyc for ya https://t.co/mC17aFuPIv 3 minutes ago
Alessandro AE Anzani “#Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there” 😑🙄 where it should be and belong… https://t.co/SLOtk6rCJb 4 minutes ago
Sarah Laurence Sad update on Maine's first fatal shark attack. Note that Popham and Reid State beaches are only allowing wading. I… https://t.co/Q68KU1kGQZ 8 minutes ago
DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white 9 minutes ago
BreakingNews.ie Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white https://t.co/Svhcz4HlBf 13 minutes ago
Irish Examiner Shark that killed New York woman off Maine was great white https://t.co/Q4FSDlu3Up 20 minutes ago
Peter Dean RT @MariaBonanno9: The shark that killed a New York City fashion executive off the coast of Maine was a great white — and it’s still out th… 44 minutes ago
Turbine https://t.co/2JKJ2CaXJV
When will the supremacy end?!? 49 minutes ago
NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine IslandCBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.
NYC woman identified as shark attack victimA woman from New York has been identified as the person killed by a shark in Maine on Monday.