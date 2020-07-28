Nimble Dog Pulls Bill from under Glass while Riding a Skateboard

Occurred on July 28, 2020 / Vasto, Italy Info from Licensor: "A dog named Rush, known for his other abilities, this time surprises us with the make-shift version of the tablecloth trick while on a skateboard.

After launching the skateboard, he heads towards a 5 euro banknote located under a 23 cm high glass.

As if this were not enough to increase the difficulty, the glass hangs on an inclined surface.

But Rush, with extreme precision while the skateboard is running, manages to remove the banknote from under the glass, leaving everything unchanged and without letting it fall to the ground."