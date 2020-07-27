Pa. Health Dept.: Brighton Rehab And Wellness Ctr. Gave Patients Hydroxychloroquin

Patients at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center were given the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine without approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.



Related videos from verified sources New LinkedIn Study Finds Most Aren’t Doing This Amid COVID-19



A new LinkedIn study finds the pandemic has many professionals doing the same thing this summer. Buzz60’s Elitsa Bizios reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:00 Published 4 hours ago Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida



As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling. They are having issues coping with the emotional and physical impact of coronavirus. Treating the crushing wave.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 20 hours ago Here’s What You Can Eat for the Best Oral Health



There are foods you can eat right now to help your oral health. Here’s some of them. Buzz60’s Elitsa Bizios reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago