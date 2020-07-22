The Loop Is Closing

4.

I'm katie lange coronavirus covid?

"*19 shuts down another rochester business.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from the loop in downton rochester where the restaurant served its final customer last night.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* it's the end of the line for theloop..

You can see a sign posted on the door here ?

"* announcing it's now permenatnly closed after eight years of serving the community.

In a facebook post the restaurant said they quote "couldnt continue bleeding" with the aftermath of covid?

"*9 as well as due to major construction projects downtown.

The restaurant was known for its garage door style which opened up to the outdoors..

I spoke with one patron earlier today who says the closure will be a great loss to the downtown community.

It's not a good thing.

A lot of businesses are doing that and it's really sad to hear that.

We've got to keep our businesses going and pretty soon there won't be much to do the loop is owned by the rocket restaurant group..

It was their first rochester location.

I did get a chance to speak with one of the co?

"* owners who tells me they might consider opening another location in the future if parking and construciton improves.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

The rocket restaurant group is asking for continued support with its two other locations... five west kitchen and bar as well as