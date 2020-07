MIT creates COVID-19 projection machine Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 4 minutes ago MIT creates COVID-19 projection machine A new tool created by MIT called the COVID019 projection machine is providing Americans with a look at just how safe each state really is during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DURING THE PANDEMIC.M-I-T HAS CREATED THE COVID-19PROJECTION MACHINE.AS YOU SCROLL OVER EACH STATEYOU CAN SEE CURRENT CASENUMBERS.IN ALL...NEVADA HAS SEEN MORE THAN41-THOUSAND CASES - AND MORETHAN 700 TOTAL DEATHS.PAY ATTENTION TO THIS ONENUMBER THOUGH - THE POSITIVITYRATE.IN NEVADA - IT'S 15.3 PERCENT!SOME HEALTH EXPERTS FIND ITCONCERNING WHEN THAT PERCENTAGEIS ABOVE FIVE.COVID-19 IS FORCING MANY SMALLBUSINESSES TO CHANGE THE WAY





