|
|
|
|
100-million-year-old sea microbes spring to life
|
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published
100-million-year-old sea microbes spring to life
Scientists were able to revive 100-million-year-old microbes pulled from deep in the sediment of the South Pacific Gyre.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Teen CEO runs multi-million dollar business
When life gave her lemons, Mikaila Ulmer didn’t just turn them into lemonade – she created a multi-million dollar business! The 15-year-old from Austin, Texas, is the CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade,..
Credit: Localish Duration: 03:56Published
|
Dog brings her owner a chilling gift while playing in the woods
The owner of a Labrador retriever was shocked to see her beloved pet...playfully running toward her while carrying a fully in-tact spine.TikTok user Kate Yandle shared a video of her 1-year-old dog,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:09Published
|