2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:34s - Published
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.

