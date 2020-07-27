Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots Fans React To Players Opting Out Of Season Due To Coronavirus Concerns
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Patriots Fans React To Players Opting Out Of Season Due To Coronavirus Concerns
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Patriots fullback Danny Vitale opts out of 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns

Danny Vitale, who signed with the Patriots this offseason after spending the past two years with the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Patriots players opting out of 2020 season is about a 'priority shift' [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Patriots players opting out of 2020 season is about a 'priority shift'

Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung are among 6 New England Patriots players that have opted out of the 2020 season. Marcellus Wiley, Emmanuel Acho and Mark Schlereth discuss how this will impact the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:34Published
Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season [Video]

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season A recent agreement between the NFL and the players' association states players can opt out of the 2020 season due to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
Six Patriots Opt Out Of 2020 Season [Video]

Six Patriots Opt Out Of 2020 Season

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:37Published