Blend Extra: Education in the New Online World

As camps and schools across the country have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic –and many still uncertain about schools reopening in the fall – parents have turned to online resources to keep their kids engaged and interested in the topics and subjects they care about.

Outschool is an online learning platform with live, interactive classes for kids aged 3-18.

Amir Nathoo, CEO of Outschool, joins us discuss online education and how Outschool can benefit students and parents.