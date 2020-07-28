Global  
 

Deadly Shark Attack In Maine Is First In Recorded History
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
The victim was identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach.

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Woman killed by shark attack in Maine

Woman killed by shark attack in Maine A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence...
Maine shark attack: US woman killed by great white

The 63-year-old was killed by a great white shark - in the first ever deadly attack recorded there.
Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.

CBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.

Julie Dimperio Holowach was killed by a great white shark off Bailey Island in Maine.

