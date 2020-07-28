Deadly Shark Attack In Maine Is First In Recorded History
The victim was identified as Julie Dimperio Holowach.
WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.
MyNBC5 The person killed in Maine’s first recorded deadly shark attack has been identified as a woman from New York. https://t.co/273M91SPyV 4 minutes ago
WLOS A New York woman was killed in a shark attack near Harpswell Monday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of… https://t.co/0n9Ih1ebfL 5 minutes ago
Greg Cummings @crousselle I saw on Drudge that there was a deadly shark attack in Maine and immediately thought of you; I’m glad you’re okay, haha. 9 minutes ago
ABC 33/40 News Great white shark responsible for deadly Maine attack, officials say
https://t.co/3b3ptc4zxr 14 minutes ago
Margaret Anderson Shark in deadly Maine attack confirmed as great white; victim identified as 63-year-old seasonal resident - The Bos… https://t.co/nRVmqnd2EC 20 minutes ago
KSBW Action News 8 Great white shark attacked, killed swimmer off Maine coast, officials say https://t.co/B2GfpjWZdn 23 minutes ago
4029news Great white shark attacked, killed swimmer off Maine coast, officials say https://t.co/vVZPtF2Ugt 23 minutes ago
FOX26 News Officials say a 63-year-old woman from New York City was killed by a great white shark on Monday.
https://t.co/IqwNuJkgD3 30 minutes ago
Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coastJulie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.
NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine IslandCBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.
Maine Authorities Give Update On Deadly Shark Attack In MaineJulie Dimperio Holowach was killed by a great white shark off Bailey Island in Maine.