STILL AHEAD ON 7-EYEWITNESS NEWS AT5 ... WE'LL HAVE TSTORY OF TWO MEN...WHO WILL BE BEFRIENDS FOR LIFE...THANKS TO A LUCKYLONGSHOTSTILL AHEAD ON 7-EYEWITNESS NEWS AT5 ... WE'LL HAVE THESTORY OF TWO MEN...WHO WILL BE BESTFRIENDS FOR LIFE...THANKS TO A LUCKYLONGSHOT.AND COMING UP AT



Tweets about this KSLA News 12 RT @JessMooreWX: COLD FRONT! A First Alert to some slight heat and humidity relief heading into the hottest time of the year! We'll track o… 15 minutes ago KSLA First Alert Weather COLD FRONT! A First Alert to some slight heat and humidity relief heading into the hottest time of the year! We'll… https://t.co/vui3RuahNq 16 minutes ago Jessica Moore KSLA COLD FRONT! A First Alert to some slight heat and humidity relief heading into the hottest time of the year! We'll… https://t.co/5VzFkvarkP 17 minutes ago Jeff Castle KSLA COLD FRONT! A First Alert to some slight heat and humidity relief heading into the hottest time of the year! We'll… https://t.co/vr0NVJC8b1 18 minutes ago Andrew Dockery The First Alert Weather App can help you track the tropics! Download it today and check out the forecast track for… https://t.co/WIHp4ZpCek 4 hours ago Theresa Bryant RT @kwqcnews: Look for clear blue skies, lots of brilliant sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs should reach the lower to m… 5 hours ago KWQC TV6 News Look for clear blue skies, lots of brilliant sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs should reach the… https://t.co/iZbpUPS5NL 5 hours ago WIS News 10 Based on the current forecast and the official forecast track, the system will remain a tropical storm for the enti… https://t.co/JXK7qw3hOQ 5 hours ago