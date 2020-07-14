Global  
 

Plano Teen Joins Doctors To Help Develop Technology Aimed At Speeding Up Detection, Treatment For Coronavirus Patients
Plano Teen Joins Doctors To Help Develop Technology Aimed At Speeding Up Detection, Treatment For Coronavirus Patients

Plano Teen Joins Doctors To Help Develop Technology Aimed At Speeding Up Detection, Treatment For Coronavirus Patients

The software recently placed in a Facebook competition and Moksh Nirvaan is looking to offer it to hospitals and clinics.

