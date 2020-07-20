Coronavirus Vaccine: What Should You Be Prepared For?
When a vaccine against the coronavirus comes out, what should you be prepared for?
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
Maryland Company Signs $174M Agreement To Expand Production Of Possible Coronavirus VaccineA Maryland-based company has signed a $174 million agreement to expand production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate.
Skepticism, hesitation connected to potential coronavirus vaccineSome companies are already in the later phases of their trials, including American bio-tech company Moderna.
One step closer to a COVID-19 vaccineRight now there is some hope on the horizon. The world's largest COVID-19 vaccine study just entered phase 3.