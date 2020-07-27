Global  
 

Warning About Mysterious Packages Full Of Seeds From China
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published
The Department of Agriculture says people in at least eight states including New York and New Jersey have received unsolicited seeds sent from an address in China.

Mysterious seeds are being sent to Americans, possibly from China

People in multiple states have gotten unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail in recent days,...
Seattle Times - Published


tati_x3

tati RT @wsvn: DON'T PLANT THEM! If you’ve received a mysterious package of seeds in the mail lately, don’t plant them. Officials said they coul… 12 minutes ago

coangelaramirez

Angela Ramirez Unsolicited bags of mystery seeds from China are arriving in mailboxes throughout Colorado. @coagriculture1 advis… https://t.co/cjhPYLh9QR 1 hour ago

KAPPKVEW

KAPP-KVEW RT @JamisonTVNews: #NEWTONIGHT: More information from the @WSDAgov and @USDA involving mysterious packages of #seeds sent from #China to Wa… 3 hours ago

JamisonTVNews

Jamison Keefover #NEWTONIGHT: More information from the @WSDAgov and @USDA involving mysterious packages of #seeds sent from #China… https://t.co/WryF8hpCes 3 hours ago


State Warns Of 'Suspicious' Seed Packages From China [Video]

State Warns Of 'Suspicious' Seed Packages From China

Florida’s agriculture secretary is raising concerns about packages of seeds bearing Chinese characters and the name China Post that people are receiving unsolicited in the mail. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Florida Department of Agriculture warns Floridians of suspicious seed packets mailed from China [Video]

Florida Department of Agriculture warns Floridians of suspicious seed packets mailed from China

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about packages of seeds received through the mail. Story: https://bit.ly/3jOz1pm

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:29Published
Warning about suspicious seed packets that may be from China [Video]

Warning about suspicious seed packets that may be from China

Florida agriculture officials are issuing a warning after residents across the country have reported receiving suspicious seed packages. The content of the seed packages is unknown at this time.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:29Published