Warning About Mysterious Packages Full Of Seeds From China CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:26s - Published Warning About Mysterious Packages Full Of Seeds From China The Department of Agriculture says people in at least eight states including New York and New Jersey have received unsolicited seeds sent from an address in China. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mysterious seeds are being sent to Americans, possibly from China People in multiple states have gotten unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail in recent days,...

Seattle Times - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this tati RT @wsvn: DON'T PLANT THEM! If you’ve received a mysterious package of seeds in the mail lately, don’t plant them. Officials said they coul… 12 minutes ago Angela Ramirez Unsolicited bags of mystery seeds from China are arriving in mailboxes throughout Colorado. @coagriculture1 advis… https://t.co/cjhPYLh9QR 1 hour ago KAPP-KVEW RT @JamisonTVNews: #NEWTONIGHT: More information from the @WSDAgov and @USDA involving mysterious packages of #seeds sent from #China to Wa… 3 hours ago Jamison Keefover #NEWTONIGHT: More information from the @WSDAgov and @USDA involving mysterious packages of #seeds sent from #China… https://t.co/WryF8hpCes 3 hours ago