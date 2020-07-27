Warning About Mysterious Packages Full Of Seeds From China
The Department of Agriculture says people in at least eight states including New York and New Jersey have received unsolicited seeds sent from an address in China.
tati RT @wsvn: DON'T PLANT THEM! If you’ve received a mysterious package of seeds in the mail lately, don’t plant them. Officials said they coul… 12 minutes ago
Angela Ramirez Unsolicited bags of mystery seeds from China are arriving in mailboxes throughout Colorado.
KAPP-KVEW RT @JamisonTVNews: #NEWTONIGHT: More information from the @WSDAgov and @USDA involving mysterious packages of #seeds sent from #China to Wa… 3 hours ago
Jamison Keefover #NEWTONIGHT: More information from the @WSDAgov and @USDA involving mysterious packages of #seeds sent from #China… https://t.co/WryF8hpCes 3 hours ago
State Warns Of 'Suspicious' Seed Packages From ChinaFlorida’s agriculture secretary is raising concerns about packages of seeds bearing Chinese characters and the name China Post that people are receiving unsolicited in the mail. Katie Johnston..
Florida Department of Agriculture warns Floridians of suspicious seed packets mailed from ChinaThe Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning Floridians about packages of seeds received through the mail. Story: https://bit.ly/3jOz1pm
Warning about suspicious seed packets that may be from ChinaFlorida agriculture officials are issuing a warning after residents across the country have reported receiving suspicious seed packages. The content of the seed packages is unknown at this time.