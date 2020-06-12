Global  
 

Cousin Sal reacts to Patriots players opting out of season
Cousin Sal reacts to Patriots players opting out of season

Cousin Sal reacts to Patriots players opting out of season

Dont'a Hightower and Patrick Chung are among 6 New England Patriots players have opted out of the 2020 season.

Cousin Sal thinks the New York Jets are favorites over the Patriots to win AFC East.

