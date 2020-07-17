Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19?

CNN reports fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are sweeping across Europe as they have in Asia.

Amid renewed lockdown measures, the virus is sending a clear message: no country is safe from a resurgence.

Germany was a model for effectively handling the pandemic.

Steered by calm, clearly communicating Chancellor Angela Markel, Germany responded rapidly and quickly built an infrastructure for mass testing.

However, on Monday, Germany's center for disease control said the recent spike in cases was "very disturbing." The growth in infection has been tied to an increase in movement linked to summer vacations.