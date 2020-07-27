Coronavirus testing in Harrison County

Reportedly in place.- - the lyman community center- offered coronavirus - testing earlier today.- only individuals that meet- medical criteria during the - screening process will be teste- for covid-19.

- for patients that have- insurance, memorial will- seek reimbursement, however, no- out-of-pocket - expense or co-pay is expected a- the time of service.- if you missed it today, the - lyman community center will als- be providing covid-19 testing - sites on thursday, july 30, - at the woolmarket civic center,- on old woolmarket - road, in biloxi.- that site location will also ru- from 8 am to 1 pm.- -