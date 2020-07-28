Chinese Seeds

Agencies warning residents about seed packages arriving in the mail from China.

From tennessee and georgia are warning folks about opening mysterious packets of seeds they didn't order.

The seeds appear to have been shipped from china, and in some cases the envelopes are labeled jewelry or beads.

It's not clear if these seeds have been inspected, or accurately labeled.

The agricultural extension office says they want to make sure an invasive or threatening plant species doesn't take hold here.

So at this time the georgia department of agriculture wants to make sure that everyone is exceedingly vigilant, in making sure they don't open these packages.

Opening these packages can cause concern or issues in our food supply.

If you receive a packet of these seeds, don't plant them.

Double bag the seeds and all packaging, and send it to your state's department of agriculture.

