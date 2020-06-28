Global  
 

Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor
U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on Tuesday on his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus.

Trump on Dr Fauci's popularity: 'Nobody likes me'

 US President Donald Trump questions why he's not as popular as his coronavirus task force experts.
Trump again touts hydroxychloroquine for COVID

 A day after President Donald Trump and his son shared a fresh dose of misinformation about hydroxychloroquine in videos that were taken down by Twitter and..
Coronavirus: Trump defends hydroxychloroquine again

 The president said the drug is only rejected as a Covid-19 treatment because he suggested it.
Misleading Virus Video, Pushed by the Trumps, Spreads Online

 Social media companies took down the video with hours. But by then, it had already been viewed tens of millions of times.
Trump is retweeting complaints of censorship after Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter take down hydroxychloroquine video

Trump is retweeting complaints of censorship after Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter take down hydroxychloroquine video · President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., recently shared on video clips on Twitter showing a...
Donald Trump Jr. in Twitter jail for sharing 'demon sperm' doctor's hydroxychloroquine video

After declaring a video in which a group of lab coat-wearing doctors spread extreme coronavirus...
Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and walks out of briefing mid question

Donald Trump doubled down on his decision to retweet a video of Houston doctor Stella Immanuel in...
SpartanPic70

Spartan70 Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and walks out of briefing mid question | The Indep… https://t.co/VGCHM9Ct3l 43 seconds ago

PeterFotopoulos

Peter J. Fotopoulos RT @thehill: JUST IN: Trump doubles down on hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment, defends doctor in viral video https://t.co/pj3klD8… 1 minute ago

notmyrealsara

sara.sara RT @Independent: Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and walks out of briefing mid question https://t.co/EdxXS… 1 minute ago

Dafydd_62

Dafydd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪=🇪🇺 🛸 Trump been watching to many Alien movies? : Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and wa… https://t.co/7EzDIYSlEa 2 minutes ago

Trissie

Trissie Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and walks out of briefing mid question https://t.co/A0yUOfFE58 3 minutes ago

krhamak

Kevin Hamak Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and walks out of briefing mid question. Expect ano… https://t.co/GcwrWCoNSw 8 minutes ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 Trump defends hydroxychloroquine after Twitter deleted video saying it's a COVID cure, backs doctor who blames witc… https://t.co/0QM4F42b9i 11 minutes ago

daz_tazer

DAZ 😷😷😷 Alien DNA! Of course he does. Trump defends doctor who claimed medicine is made from alien DNA and walks out of br… https://t.co/Pt3pbCXcyE 14 minutes ago


Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree [Video]

Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree

President Donald Trump retweeted a video pushing hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, but it was later yanked from social media websites for falsehoods.

Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy [Video]

Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy

President Donald Trump is very pleased he recently managed to “ace” a cognitive test. The test was recently given to Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The doctor who designed..

Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus [Video]

Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out. But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs to..

