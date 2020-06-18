For Eight Years, Rite Aid Collected Quite A Library Made Up Of Customers' Faces

American drug chain Rite Aid quietly added facial recognition systems to 200 stores across the United States and a Reuters investigation uncovered possible data access in China, Black shoppers misidentified as shoplifters and cameras located in mainly minority neighborhoods. Conway G. Gittens has more on the investigation.
Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in visits in March and April. The study speculates the decline was possibly due to people fearing they'd contract the novel coronavirus COVID-19 if they sought medical care. ER data from Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina were included in the study.
Janelle Monae is slated to star in the horror film, 'Antebellum'. Due to COVID-19, 'Antebellum''s release date has been moved. The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen. Gizmodo reports the film was pushed back to August 21st. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release.
Georgia is facing a massive COVID-19 outbreak at an overnight summer camp this past June. Hundreds of children of all ages and teenage staff members have tested positive. The overnight camp opened on June 17, following the state’s easing of restrictions on May 31. 200 staff members and more than 300 children in total attended the camp, says Gizmodo. Two days into the camp, a staff member was sent home after feeling chills a day earlier.
President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The allegation has not been substantiated. Despite increasing federal scrutiny, Microsoft is in talks to buy the app, purportedly valued at $100 billion.
Actor Mandy Pantinkin is making the most of laying low during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Gizmodo, the Broadway and 'Homeland' star posted a brief video to Twitter showing the world what he's getting up to. File this activity under "Oddly Satisfying": Pantinkin has made a project of deleting his wife's roughly 38,000 unread emails. According to Gizmodo, Patinkin confirmed the enjoyment he receives from the activity, colloquially referred to as achieving inbox zero.
This is the heart-stopping moment a teenage daredevil pretends to throw himself over the edge of a balcony - 180 METRES high.Adam Lockwood, 19, has been skilfully free-climbing buildings in the UK and..