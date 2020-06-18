Global  
 

For Eight Years, Rite Aid Collected Quite A Library Made Up Of Customers' Faces
Research has shown repeatedly that face recognition technology is demonstrably racist.

According to Gizmodo, systems often have high error rates, particularly when trying to identify Black and other people of color--espeically women.

Nevertheless, that didn't stop drugstore chain Rite Aid from using it.

In an eight-year program, its system to scanned the faces of every single customer who walked into two hundred of its stores.

Rite Aid facial recognition rollout faces trouble [Video]

Rite Aid facial recognition rollout faces trouble

American drug chain Rite Aid quietly added facial recognition systems to 200 stores across the United States and a Reuters investigation uncovered possible data access in China, Black shoppers misidentified as shoplifters and cameras located in mainly minority neighborhoods. Conway G. Gittens has more on the investigation.

