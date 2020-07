New Blood Test Is 96% Accurate At Spotting Alzheimer's

A blood test intended to measure levels of a protein in the human body has an amazing secondary purpose.

It is 96% accurate in identifying people with Alzheimer's disease instead of another forms of dementia.

A study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found the results according to reports at UPI.

That's just as accurate as positron emission tomography, or PET, scans and spinal taps.

It is more precise than magnetic resonance imaging and other blood tests, the researchers said.